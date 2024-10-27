Open Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Reaffirms Support For Kashmiris' Struggle For Freedom

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly reaffirms support for Kashmiris' struggle for freedom

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has passed a resolution reaffirming their support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their right to self-determination.

The resolution condemned the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, human rights violations, sham elections, and other actions.

The resolution was passed unanimously during the 33rd Session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly here in Gilgit on Sunday.

The resolution was moved by members of the GB Assembly including Mr. Ghulam Muhammad, Engr. Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Kazim, Wazir Muhammad Saleem, Dilshad Bano, and Muhammad Ayub Wazeri.

The resolution also called for the international community particularly the United Nations to intervene and ensure a free, fair and impartial plebiscite, conducted under UN supervision to determine the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Sunday

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan