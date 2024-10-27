Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly reaffirms support for Kashmiris' struggle for freedom

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has passed a resolution reaffirming their support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their right to self-determination.

The resolution condemned the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, human rights violations, sham elections, and other actions.

The resolution was passed unanimously during the 33rd Session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly here in Gilgit on Sunday.

The resolution was moved by members of the GB Assembly including Mr. Ghulam Muhammad, Engr. Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Kazim, Wazir Muhammad Saleem, Dilshad Bano, and Muhammad Ayub Wazeri.

The resolution also called for the international community particularly the United Nations to intervene and ensure a free, fair and impartial plebiscite, conducted under UN supervision to determine the future of Jammu and Kashmir.