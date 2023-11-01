Open Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan Become New Tourist Hub For National, International Tourists: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan become new tourist hub for national, international tourists: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Secretary Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Asif Ullah Khan Wednesday said that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has become a new tourist hub for national and international tourists where they can enjoy its mesmerizing weather with the eye-catching mountainous terrain of the valley.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that GB was unique and diverse in terms of its landscapes and offers a variety of activities and attractions for tourists of all shades, adding, besides developing modern facilities for visitors and new resorts, the government's tourism policy in GB is also ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly atmosphere for foreign tourists.

Secretary highlighted that Gilgit Baltistan today was celebrating its 76th Independence Day with great fervor where people of this region had organized various processions, rallies, and special events.

“The government of GB was paying special attention to the development of the manufacturing and tourism sectors, as well as attracting more foreign and local investment, in order to revive the country’s economic growth", he added.

The govt has also introduced a winter tourism policy to facilitate tourists in the province throughout the year, he added.

Tourists have not seen such hospitable people in any other region of tourist spots in the world, he mentioned.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is a very sparsely populated and high-mountain area in the north of Pakistan, he said, adding that its natural environment is usually described with superlatives longest glaciers outside of the polar region.

He also mentioned that the Jashn-e Azadi polo tournament was also held in Gilgit under the supervision of the Gilgit Baltistan sports and Culture Department, adding that the department was promoting high-end tourism in places that attract a large number of visitors.

Replying to a question, he said with proper infrastructure and promotion at an international level, this region has now become a prosperous and thriving destination that will benefit both the locals and the nation as a whole.

"Gilgit Baltistan is more than just a tourist destination as it has breathtaking beauty and the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Sports Polo Gilgit Baltistan Independence Hub All Government PTV

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in ..

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

17 minutes ago
 MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

1 hour ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

1 hour ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

1 hour ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

2 hours ago
EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

4 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan