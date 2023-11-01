Gilgit-Baltistan become new tourist hub for national, international tourists: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Secretary Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Asif Ullah Khan Wednesday said that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has become a new tourist hub for national and international tourists where they can enjoy its mesmerizing weather with the eye-catching mountainous terrain of the valley.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that GB was unique and diverse in terms of its landscapes and offers a variety of activities and attractions for tourists of all shades, adding, besides developing modern facilities for visitors and new resorts, the government's tourism policy in GB is also ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly atmosphere for foreign tourists.

Secretary highlighted that Gilgit Baltistan today was celebrating its 76th Independence Day with great fervor where people of this region had organized various processions, rallies, and special events.

“The government of GB was paying special attention to the development of the manufacturing and tourism sectors, as well as attracting more foreign and local investment, in order to revive the country’s economic growth", he added.

The govt has also introduced a winter tourism policy to facilitate tourists in the province throughout the year, he added.

Tourists have not seen such hospitable people in any other region of tourist spots in the world, he mentioned.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is a very sparsely populated and high-mountain area in the north of Pakistan, he said, adding that its natural environment is usually described with superlatives longest glaciers outside of the polar region.

He also mentioned that the Jashn-e Azadi polo tournament was also held in Gilgit under the supervision of the Gilgit Baltistan sports and Culture Department, adding that the department was promoting high-end tourism in places that attract a large number of visitors.

Replying to a question, he said with proper infrastructure and promotion at an international level, this region has now become a prosperous and thriving destination that will benefit both the locals and the nation as a whole.

"Gilgit Baltistan is more than just a tourist destination as it has breathtaking beauty and the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan", he added.