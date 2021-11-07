Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet Approves 272 Posts In DHQ Hospitals
Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:20 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet has approved 272 posts of Specialist Doctors in DHQ Hospitals.
All theses doctors will be recruited on special package for one year at a cost of Rs. 332 million.
After cabinet meeting in a detail briefing with media here in Gilgit, finance minister Javaid Manwa, food Advisor Shams Lone and Spokesperson Ali Taj said that Rs.
5 billion had been allocated for the Chief Minister's special package out of which Rs. 1.5 billions had been allocated for health sector.
They briefed that they had a shortage of specialist doctors for which Rs. 332 million has been sanctioned.They said that the cabinet approved 272 posts under which specialist doctors would be recruited on a special package for one year, adding that a salary of Rs 300,000 will be paid.