Gilgit-Baltistan Celebrates 74th Independence Day

The 74th Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan was being celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor on Monday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The 74th Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan was being celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor on Monday.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan celebrate their Independence Day on November 1 as the Gilgit Scouts had liberated their homeland from the Dogra Raj in 1947 and arrested governor Ghansara Singh.

Processions, rallies and special programs were held in all the ten districts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB). The main function was held at Gilgit Chinar Bagh,where Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Khalid Khurshid said that today was the day for us to pay homage to our martyrs and conquerors and renew our vows. On this special day our heroes liberated this part of land from the Dogra rules without any outside help, today we must pledge to remember the sacrifices of our forefathers.

He said that the ideology of independence of GB was derived from the ideology of Pakistan, the only country in the world which came into being in the name of islam.

The chief minister said that after independence the country lacked sincere and honest leadership.

He said that for the first time the country has got sincere and honest leadership like the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan due to which the name of Pakistan was shining all over the world and the country was making progress.

He further added that the provincial government has taken practical steps to end the last 70 years of deprivation in 10 months.

He said that in a short span of time practical steps have been taken to eradicate corruption and introducing reforms in all sectors, adding that ensuring the provision of basic amenities to the people at their doorstep. Khalid Khurshid said that mega projects were being launched in all areas without any discrimination.

The ceremony was attended by Governor GB, Force Commander G-B, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, civil and military officers and relatives of martyrs and Ghazes.

Earlier, Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Force Commander and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan laid wreath at the Yadgare shodha and offered prayers.

