Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Digitizes Administrative Records
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Justice Ali Baig inaugurated the digitization system for the court's administrative records here in Gilgit. Speaking at the event he emphasized the importance of integrating modern technology to address contemporary challenges, stating that only through advanced technology can such challenges be effectively managed.
Be said in the initial phase the court has scanned and preserved all case records from 1947 to 2024. In the second phase, the court’s internal administrative records are being computerized and scanned to ensure their secure preservation. In the occasion registrar Chief Court Ghulam Abbas Chopa and the IT team were commended for their efforts in achieving this milestone. Chief Chief Justice Ali Baig added that the process of securing the records of lower courts and other subordinate offices was ongoing, with completion expected soon to prevent records from being lost, damaged, or altered.
On the occasion Registrar Ghulam Abbas Chopa explained that the world has become a global village and technological advancements are essential for keeping pace with modern requirements.
He mentioned that the lack of technology in Pakistan’s judicial system has caused significant delays in delivering justice. However, under the leadership of Chief Justice Ali Baig, the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court has successfully preserved judicial records, aligning the system with modern standards.
He further said nearly all pending cases in subordinate courts have been scanned and stored. "The Primary objective of this initiative is to ensure the prompt and affordable delivery of justice to citizens,Chopa added.
At the event Chief Justice Ali Baig officially launched the court's digitization system. The ceremony was attended by Justice Mushtaq Muhammad, Registrar Ghulam Abbas Chopa, Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Information Iman Shah, District and Sessions Judge Amir Hamza, Senior Civil Judge Hidayat Ali, Civil Judge Bashir Rahman, Civil Judge Ijlal Hussain, Civil Judge Anam Zahra, President of the High Court Bar Advocate Tanveer Akhtar, along with officers and staff of the Chief Court.
