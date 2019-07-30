Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman inaugurates girls college; directs for one hour social activities in institutes

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman here Tuesday inaugurated Government Girls Inter College Sultanabad and directed to allocate one hour for social activities for student in educational institutions of the province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman here Tuesday inaugurated Government Girls Inter College Sultanabad and directed to allocate one hour for social activities for student in educational institutions of the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony GB CM said that children should be involved in social activities so that they could compete modern world.

He said underdeveloped countries have adopted social activities in their educational institutions, which had positive results in the society.

Hafiz Hafeez said that until child participated in social activities they would fail to create a social environ. He directed additional secretary education to allocate one hour for social activities for students of schools and colleges.

On the occasion, he also announced establishment of first women university and recreational centre in collaboration with local community.