UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman Chairs Border Management Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:21 PM

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman chairs border management meeting

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman while chairing a high-level meeting here on border management has said that political leadership and security forces played a pivotal role in eliminating the curse of terrorism from the motherland

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman while chairing a high-level meeting here on border management has said that political leadership and security forces played a pivotal role in eliminating the curse of terrorism from the motherland.

Now, he said tourism was flourishing in GB region adding that the number of Chinese tourists was highest in the world and we have to make efforts to lure Chinese tourists to our region for promoting this important sector related to economic uplift.

He asked the Federal government and Ministry of Interior to take steps for bringing those Chinese tourists to GB and other parts of the country who go back from Khunjarab Top.

To frustrate the negative propaganda of our opponents, he said, "We have to promote the soft image of our country through bringing sufficient number of international tourists to our land. These tourists will promote our image and culture when they return to their countries".

Hafiz Hafizur Rehman further said that there was a need to install big scanners at Pak-China border for facilitation of tourists and asked the federal government to provide these scanners as pledged in the past.

He said a deweaponization policy was under consideration to clear the GB region from weapons and it would be made mandatory that GB people must sell their automatic weapons to the government.

He said the GB government had taken the steps for maintenance of peace, which shown positive results and since last four years no incident of terrorism has occurred in this region.

He said there was need to make the Pak-China economic activities bilateral on sound footing to take full advantage of this important sector adding the business activity between Pak-China should continue all around the year that would enhance the volume of trade between the two important neighbours.

The GB CM further said that a comprehensive plan with regard to border management was necessary for enhancing business activity with China adding it was also necessary with respect to the gigantic CPEC project.

The CM also asked the federal government to form counter terrorism department in Gilgit Baltistan to further improve the security situation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Business China CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Border All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia to share screen with Nawazuddin S ..

4 minutes ago

Is Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul?

1 minute ago

Salman Khan to kickstart Inshallah shoot in Varana ..

1 minute ago

PPP opposed to initiate any move against Govt : Ra ..

1 minute ago

‘Stimulus -ClimateLaunchpad Pakistan: Training B ..

17 minutes ago

Hungary boat tragedy 26th victim confirmed

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.