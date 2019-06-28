Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman chairs border management meeting

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman while chairing a high-level meeting here on border management has said that political leadership and security forces played a pivotal role in eliminating the curse of terrorism from the motherland

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman while chairing a high-level meeting here on border management has said that political leadership and security forces played a pivotal role in eliminating the curse of terrorism from the motherland.

Now, he said tourism was flourishing in GB region adding that the number of Chinese tourists was highest in the world and we have to make efforts to lure Chinese tourists to our region for promoting this important sector related to economic uplift.

He asked the Federal government and Ministry of Interior to take steps for bringing those Chinese tourists to GB and other parts of the country who go back from Khunjarab Top.

To frustrate the negative propaganda of our opponents, he said, "We have to promote the soft image of our country through bringing sufficient number of international tourists to our land. These tourists will promote our image and culture when they return to their countries".

Hafiz Hafizur Rehman further said that there was a need to install big scanners at Pak-China border for facilitation of tourists and asked the federal government to provide these scanners as pledged in the past.

He said a deweaponization policy was under consideration to clear the GB region from weapons and it would be made mandatory that GB people must sell their automatic weapons to the government.

He said the GB government had taken the steps for maintenance of peace, which shown positive results and since last four years no incident of terrorism has occurred in this region.

He said there was need to make the Pak-China economic activities bilateral on sound footing to take full advantage of this important sector adding the business activity between Pak-China should continue all around the year that would enhance the volume of trade between the two important neighbours.

The GB CM further said that a comprehensive plan with regard to border management was necessary for enhancing business activity with China adding it was also necessary with respect to the gigantic CPEC project.

The CM also asked the federal government to form counter terrorism department in Gilgit Baltistan to further improve the security situation.