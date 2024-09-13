Gilgit Baltistan CM Assures Full Support To Chinese Investors
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has assured a delegation of Chinese investors that the government will provide all possible support for the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
In a meeting here on Friday, CM GB emphasized that the priority is to promote industries that are environmentally friendly and utilize the resources of Gilgit-Baltistan.
He said that in this regard an authority and company have been established to facilitate the investors. The Federal government has also offered attractive incentives to investors interested in setting up industrial zones, he added.
The chief minister added that one-window operation facilities are being provided to investors for smooth operations.
He informed that land has been allocated for the establishment of an SEZ in Gilgit. He highlighted that there are vast opportunities for investment in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in the sectors of minerals, tourism, and hydropower.
Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan emphasized that investment in Gilgit-Baltistan will not only boost economic development but also strengthen cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties with neighboring China. He expressed his desire to benefit from China's modern technology and reiterated that the provincial government's priorities include leveraging Chinese expertise.
During the meeting the Chinese investors' delegation expressed their interest in investing in Gilgit-Baltistan and discussed potential projects in various sectors.
