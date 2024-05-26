Gilgit-Baltistan CM Salutes Hassan Khel Martyrs For Supreme Sacrifice
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan paid tribute to the Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in the fight against terrorists in Peshawar's Hassan Khel.
The CM said that the entire nation salutes the young men who have sacrificed their lives for the country's defence and the elimination of terrorism.
He said that the nefarious designs of enemy elements will be foiled and the people of Pakistan stand with their armed forces.
