Gilgit-Baltistan confirms third coronavirus related death

APP GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :An eighty-year-old patient from Astore was transferred to the Basin Quarantine Center on Tuesday evening where he died on Wednesday evening.

The patient has spent over two weeks in Zail village in Shounter area of Astore after travelling from Karachi.

He had regular contacts with family members and relatives in the village.

Security forces have restricted all types of movements in the village.

Health officials will screen victim's family members and other people, who came into deceased contact.