UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilgit-Baltistan Confirms Third Coronavirus Related Death

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan confirms third coronavirus related death

An eighty-year-old patient from Astore was transferred to the Basin Quarantine Center on Tuesday evening where he died on Wednesday evenin

APP GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :An eighty-year-old patient from Astore was transferred to the Basin Quarantine Center on Tuesday evening where he died on Wednesday evening.

The patient has spent over two weeks in Zail village in Shounter area of Astore after travelling from Karachi.

He had regular contacts with family members and relatives in the village.

Security forces have restricted all types of movements in the village.

Health officials will screen victim's family members and other people, who came into deceased contact.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Family All From

Recent Stories

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) zone 1 ..

18 seconds ago

Asia virus latest: Trump doubts China figures, Aus ..

19 seconds ago

Kremlin on Russian Aid to US: International Cooper ..

20 seconds ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Project Space exhibition Intimaa: Be ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates Airlines to Resume Limited Number of Flig ..

2 minutes ago

Hangu police arrest proclaimed offender

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.