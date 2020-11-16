Gilgit-Baltistan Election' Results: PTI Takes Lead With 9 Seats, PPP Gets 4 Seats
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:23 AM
The Independents are on the number two slot with seven seats followed by the PPP with four seats.
SWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) As unofficial results of Gilgit-Baltistan election results started to come out, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf won nine seats.
PPP got four seats while PML-N could get two seats so far in the elctions under official results.
However, Radio Pakistan reported three seats for PPP under unofficial results.
