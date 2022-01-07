Gilgit-Baltistan ex-CM visit Lahore

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Former chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah visited Lahore on Friday and met various leaders of Pakistan People's Party here.

Talking to APP, he said the PPP had declared Gilgit-Baltistan as the fifth province of the country with the passage of the 18th Amendment and people of the region would always remain thankful the political party.

He hoped that the PPP would emerge as a big party in Gilgit-Baltistan province in the local bodies elections. He hoped that elections in the GB would be held with the rest of the country in 2023 and the PPP would contest these elections with its full potential.

