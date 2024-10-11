Gilgit-Baltistan Government Takes Action Against Stray Dogs

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has taken notice of the increasing incidents of stray dogs biting citizens in Gilgit and has directed the Chief Secretary to take emergency measures to control the population of stray dogs and prevent harm to human lives.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Provincial Secretary of Health to ensure the availability of anti-rabies injections.

CM GB said this move is aimed at protecting the citizens of Gilgit-Baltistan from the menace of stray dogs and ensuring their safety and well-being. "The government has decided to take swift action to address this issue and prevent further incidents". He said