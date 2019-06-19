UrduPoint.com
Gilgit Baltistan Govt Reshuffles Five Senior Officers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:26 PM

Gilgit Baltistan Govt reshuffles five senior officers

The Government of Gilgit Baltistan here Wednesday issued posting and transfer orders of five senior officers of BPS-18 including an additional deputy commissioner and four deputy secretaries, said a notification of services department GB

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Government of Gilgit Baltistan here Wednesday issued posting and transfer orders of five senior officers of BPS-18 including an additional deputy commissioner and four deputy secretaries, said a notification of services department GB.

Abbas Ali Khan, BPS 18, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Tourism with additional charge of administration. Likewise. Muhammad Alam, BPS 18, has been posted as Deputy Secretary Culture, Fida Hussain BPS 18, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Women Development and Amir Khan BPS 18, as Deputy Secretary Population and Social Welfare Department. Additional Deputy Commissioner Diamer Capt Reted Sanullah Khan has posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Skardu.

Your Thoughts and Comments

