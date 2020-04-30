UrduPoint.com
Gilgit-Baltistan Govt To Relax Lockdown From May 5th: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan govt to relax lockdown from May 5th: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Urehman said that Gilgit-Baltistan government would relax lock down from May 5th after rend-um tests of 800 peoples from the region

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Urehman said that Gilgit-Baltistan government would relax lock down from May 5th after rend-um tests of 800 peoples from the region .In an official statement issued on Thursday he said government of Gilgit Baltistan going to consider lock down for giving further relaxation on condition of rendum testing reports of eight hundred people .

According to statement Chief Minister Hafiz hafeez has taken notice of a picture wireled on social media which shows a numbers of peoples were awaiting in side of Assistant Commissioner Gilgit office without social distance and use of face mask.

In this regard the Chief Minister advised to home secretary to fine on AC office for violating lock down SOP. Gilgit Baltistan government distributing relief goods among the people without party affiliation and at least 30 thousands families got the food items so for, all of them deserving and needy peoples Chief Minister added.Chief Minister instructed to health department for establishment of ICU for corona patients as early as possible.

