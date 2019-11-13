Gilgit Baltistan grid station phase-I to be completed at cost of Rs 5bln to overcome load shedding

Federal government and government of Gilgit Baltistan would establish grid station phase-I with an estimated cost of Rs5 billion to overcome load shedding in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal government and government of Gilgit Baltistan would establish grid station phase-I with an estimated cost of Rs5 billion to overcome load shedding in the area.

An official of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan said that GB grid station would be connected phase-wise with the national grid station.

He said that the total demand of electricity in GB for summer season was 254.82 Mega Watt and 452.19 Mega Watt for winter season. The present generation for summer was 113.65 Mega Watt and 86.12 Mega Watt for winter, he added. "The total shortfall for summer in GB is 141.17 Mega Watt and 366.07 Mega Watt for winter." He said the electricity demand in winter was more than summer in GB as most of the energy generation had been carried out through hydro power sources.

"In winter, the water gets frozen due to extreme cold and snowfall which plummets the electricity generation and needs amicable intervention to make up with the shortfall," he added.

The GB government had intended to upgrade many existing hydro power stations to harness the maximum potential of its landscape but due to budgetary constraints a comprehensive project could not be launched for the purpose.

However, he mentioned that the following projects were under implementation: Up-dating of deteriorated Turbines, Control System and Protective System of Existing Hydel Stations in GB and Procurement of Heavy Duty Rolling Machine, Tools and Plants for Hydro Electric Workshop, up-grading of 160 KW Hydro Power Station Tangir to 02 MW, up-gradation of Bunner Hydropower Station Including Replacement of Deteriorated T/G Sets, construction of 01 RCC Diversion Weir and implementation of Headrace Channels for Existing Hydel Station Kachura.

Moreover, the up-rating of 160 KW to 750 KW Hydel Station Birgal, replacement of T/G set and construction of New Power House at 1.5 MW Hydel Station lshkoman, replacement of old TG Sets and Allied Civil Works at Harcho and Guddai Power House, up-gradation of 1600 KW Hydel Station Rattu to 400 KW at Astore, construction of 01 MW HPP Chalt Nagar (Rehabilitation) (KfW Grant) and up gradation of 1.20 MW HPS Hassanabad to 1.50 MW (KfW) Grant.