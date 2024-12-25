Open Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan Grippes By Record-Breaking Cold Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A severe cold wave has plunged temperatures across Gilgit-Baltistan to unprecedented lows, breaking a decade-long record for the region. The Meteorological Department reports that the average minimum temperature in Gilgit has dropped to -8°C, a sharp decline from the usual -3°C to -5°C recorded in recent years.

The last time temperatures reached such extremes was in January 1987, when Gilgit District recorded its coldest temperature at -13.5°C.

Districts such as Skardu, Kharmang, Shigar, Ganche, upper parts of Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, and Astore are experiencing frozen waterfalls and streams, highlighting the intensity of the cold.

Current minimum temperatures across the region include Skardu at -11°C, Gupis at -9°C, Gilgit at -8°C, Astore at -7°C, and Hunza at -5°C.

Meteorologists warn that the cold wave is expected to intensify in the coming days, potentially disrupting daily life. Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves during the extreme weather conditions.

