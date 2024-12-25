Gilgit-Baltistan Grippes By Record-Breaking Cold Wave
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A severe cold wave has plunged temperatures across Gilgit-Baltistan to unprecedented lows, breaking a decade-long record for the region. The Meteorological Department reports that the average minimum temperature in Gilgit has dropped to -8°C, a sharp decline from the usual -3°C to -5°C recorded in recent years.
The last time temperatures reached such extremes was in January 1987, when Gilgit District recorded its coldest temperature at -13.5°C.
Districts such as Skardu, Kharmang, Shigar, Ganche, upper parts of Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, and Astore are experiencing frozen waterfalls and streams, highlighting the intensity of the cold.
Current minimum temperatures across the region include Skardu at -11°C, Gupis at -9°C, Gilgit at -8°C, Astore at -7°C, and Hunza at -5°C.
Meteorologists warn that the cold wave is expected to intensify in the coming days, potentially disrupting daily life. Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves during the extreme weather conditions.
Recent Stories
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murad Ali Shah performs groundbreaking ceremony of HSMH Malir5 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Grippes by Record-Breaking Cold Wave5 minutes ago
-
Nation marks 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal25 minutes ago
-
Nation must identify root cause of myriad problems faced by Quaid’s Pakistan: Memon25 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police make foolproof security arrangements for Christmas25 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police enforce extensive security measures for Christmas celebrations25 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris celebrates 148th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with fabulous zest25 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor DIKhan campus celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam25 minutes ago
-
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas30 minutes ago
-
Chairman TJP lauds founder of Pakistan efforts for separate homeland35 minutes ago
-
Minorities enjoying and living freely in Pakistan-ACD45 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Qaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary55 minutes ago