Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrated at the Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Nagar Students Federation jointly organized an event to celebrate the independence of Gilgit-Baltistan at the Arts Council Open Air Auditorium on Tuesday.

Senior political leaders Taj Haider and Farooq Sattar were present on the occasion.

Senior leader Taj Haider expressed his views on the occasion. "No one has the right to separate Gilgit from Pakistan.

He said that the biggest threat to the environment of Gilgit is deforestation. To prevent this, it is necessary to bring gas to Gilgit, he added.

Senior politician Farooq Sattar said no compromise, freedom is freedom whether it is incomplete or complete.

Economist Dr. Aqdas Afzal said he is proud that we participated in the Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan today and said that after the increase in tourism in Gilgit, the environment there is endangered.

He said that the construction of commercial hotels is affecting the natural system there. If not thought of, future generations will be deprived of the natural environment there, he said.

Gilgit's artists performed traditional Gilgit dance to the tune of Gilgit traditional instruments, while stalls of food and other items reflecting the culture of Gilgit also attracted the attention of the participants.

A documentary on the history of Gilgit-Baltistan was also screened on the occasion.

Matloob Hussain and Hajra Batool performed the duties of director in the event.