UrduPoint.com

Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day Was Celebrated In Full Swing At The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 06:07 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day was celebrated in full swing at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Gilgit's cultural colors were highlighted at the event, which was jointly organized by Arts Council Karachi and Nagar Students Federation of Pakistan.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Nagar Students Federation jointly organized a prestigious event to celebrate the independence of Gilgit-Baltistan at the Arts Council Open Air Auditorium. Senior political leaders Taj Haider and Farooq Sattar were present on the occasion. , Ashfaq Mangi, Shabir Qaim Khani, Economist Dr. Aqdas Afzal, Bashir Saddozai, Abbas Mousavi, Minhaj Mousavi, and various social personalities including a large number of workers of Nagar Students Federation participated.

Senior leader Taj Haider expressed his views on the occasion. "No one has the right to separate Gilgit from Pakistan. I demand on behalf of my party that Gilgit be given the status of an independent province like other provinces of Pakistan," he added. The biggest threat to the environment of gilgit is deforestation. To prevent this, it is necessary to bring gas to Gilgit.
MQM Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar said No compromise, freedom is freedom whether it is incomplete or complete.
Economist Dr. Aqdas Afzal said I am proud that we participated in the Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan today.

He said that after the increase in tourism in Gilgit, the environment there is endangered. The construction of commercial hotels is affecting the natural system there. If not thought of, future generations will be deprived of the natural environment there.

While addressing the function Bashir Saddozai said I am participating in the Gilgit-Baltistan cultural program for the first time in 45 years because no such program has been held before. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmad Shah provided the first place. Now the doors of the Arts Council are open for all Pakistanis to celebrate their special occasions.

Gilgit’s artists performed traditional Gilgit dance to the tune of Gilgit traditional instruments, while stalls of food and other items reflecting the culture of Gilgit also attracted the attention of the participants. A documentary on the history of Gilgit-Baltistan was also screened on the occasion. Matloob Hussain and Hajra Batool performed the duties of director in the event.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Farooq Sattar Gilgit Baltistan Independence Gas Event All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Namibia, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

9 minutes ago
 vivo X70 Pro Redefines Photography: Let’s Hear f ..

Vivo X70 Pro Redefines Photography: Let’s Hear from The Best

23 minutes ago
 Board of Securities and Commodities Authority hold ..

Board of Securities and Commodities Authority holds meeting

30 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators Join Forces for Daraz’s Big ..

Top Content Creators Join Forces for Daraz’s Biggest Influencer Affiliate Comp ..

33 minutes ago
 China Recommends Citizens Stockpile Essentials for ..

China Recommends Citizens Stockpile Essentials for Winter 'in Case of Emergencie ..

26 minutes ago
 Ukraine denies Russian military build-up on border ..

Ukraine denies Russian military build-up on border

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.