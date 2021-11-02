Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day was celebrated in full swing at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Gilgit's cultural colors were highlighted at the event, which was jointly organized by Arts Council Karachi and Nagar Students Federation of Pakistan.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Nagar Students Federation jointly organized a prestigious event to celebrate the independence of Gilgit-Baltistan at the Arts Council Open Air Auditorium. Senior political leaders Taj Haider and Farooq Sattar were present on the occasion. , Ashfaq Mangi, Shabir Qaim Khani, Economist Dr. Aqdas Afzal, Bashir Saddozai, Abbas Mousavi, Minhaj Mousavi, and various social personalities including a large number of workers of Nagar Students Federation participated.

Senior leader Taj Haider expressed his views on the occasion. "No one has the right to separate Gilgit from Pakistan. I demand on behalf of my party that Gilgit be given the status of an independent province like other provinces of Pakistan," he added. The biggest threat to the environment of gilgit is deforestation. To prevent this, it is necessary to bring gas to Gilgit.

MQM Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar said No compromise, freedom is freedom whether it is incomplete or complete.

Economist Dr. Aqdas Afzal said I am proud that we participated in the Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan today.

He said that after the increase in tourism in Gilgit, the environment there is endangered. The construction of commercial hotels is affecting the natural system there. If not thought of, future generations will be deprived of the natural environment there.

While addressing the function Bashir Saddozai said I am participating in the Gilgit-Baltistan cultural program for the first time in 45 years because no such program has been held before. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmad Shah provided the first place. Now the doors of the Arts Council are open for all Pakistanis to celebrate their special occasions.

Gilgit’s artists performed traditional Gilgit dance to the tune of Gilgit traditional instruments, while stalls of food and other items reflecting the culture of Gilgit also attracted the attention of the participants. A documentary on the history of Gilgit-Baltistan was also screened on the occasion. Matloob Hussain and Hajra Batool performed the duties of director in the event.