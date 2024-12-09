Gilgit-Baltistan Interior Minister Emphasizes Role of Ulmas in Promoting Peace and Unity

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Shams Lone has urged religious scholars to advocate for peace, brotherhood and harmony. He highlighted that the true beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan lies in its tranquility and mutual respect for diverse beliefs.
Speaking to media representatives in Gilgit he commended the positive and pivotal role played by scholars of all sects in maintaining peace in the region. He advised Ulmas to recognize the sensitivities of Gilgit-Baltistan and refrain from making irresponsible or prejudiced statements. “Unnecessary ambiguity or confusion among the public must be avoided,” he emphasized.
The provincial interior minister reaffirmed that the government's top priority is the region's peace and security. “No one will be allowed to disrupt the peace of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he stated, adding that the government would not compromise on matters of peace and is taking serious measures to ensure law and order.
He further noted that the Gilgit-Baltistan government, state institutions and the Pakistan Armed Forces are working in unison to uphold the region's strategic, defense and tourism significance while striving for lasting peace.
