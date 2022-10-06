UrduPoint.com

Gilgit Baltistan Is Asia's Most Attractive Tourism Destination: Minister Raja Nasir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Gilgit Baltistan is among the Asia's most attractive tourism destinations in the world as it has received a record-breaking foreign tourists during the current year as compared to previous years.

This was said by Gilgit Baltistan's Minister for Tourism Raja Nasir Ali on Thursday, adding that the government was taking practical steps to improve tourism policy and road infrastructure, especially the GB road on priority basis to facilitate more tourists.

He said number of foreign tourists had exceeded in numbers as compared to the past, adding, the government's top priority was to provide world class facilities to tourists in the area.

He said the region of Gilgit Baltistan had dynamic tourism potential and provided diverse tourism opportunities for domestic and foreign tourists across the world.

The valley has the highest mountain peaks and glaciers which fascinates the attention of adventurers, mountaineers, trekkers, travelers and explorers, the minister said.

He said as four of the world's 8000 meter high peaks i.e.k-2 ( 8611m), the world's second highest peak, the Broad peak (8060m), Gashabrum-1 (8068m) and Gasmhabrum-2 (8036m) are in Baltistan of GB.

Apart from the captivating landscape and physical beauty, the ethno-linguistic diversity and anthropogenic-environment could promote cultural values, he added.

