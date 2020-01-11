UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilgit Baltistan Is Shinning Face Of Pakistan: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 10:34 PM

Gilgit Baltistan is shinning face of Pakistan: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that Gilgit Baltistan is shinning face of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that Gilgit Baltistan is shinning face of Pakistan.

Addressing an audience at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) she said that Prime Minister of Pakistan's narrative linked with tourism is a strategy to market the face of Gilgit Baltistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to bring your enlightened, moderate and progressive face before the world, said Fidous Ashiq Awan while addressing the audience as chief guest at "Mystical Musical Colors of Karakoram" at PNCA Auditorium, Islamabad.

She said the government aims to preserve, protect and present the potential of Gilgit-Bailstistan to the world while seeking tourist's attention towards to the untouched beauty of the area.

Admitting that the people of the area are still deprived of their basic fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution, she assured the crowd that it is the top most priority of Prime Minster Imran Khan to empower the people Gilgit Baltistan.

"People of Gilgit baltistan are defense shield of Pakistan and their sacrifices for the country are written in the history with golden words" she said.

Appreciating the support of Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo to the Burushaski research academy for their work to promote the culture of Gilgit Baltistan, she said that The artists, vocalists and singers from the area are the true ambassadors of Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan is a land of opportunity and full of capabilities but only challenge is that there is lack of opportunities for the people, however the government is making efforts to create opportunities.

"Let me appreciate your role as one of the helping partner as one of the donor and you have really given your all best possible assistance support and grant for this organization", she said.

About Burushaski research academy, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the academy is spreading a message of love for humanity through their tremendous work.

She said humanity is above than religion and our Prophet (PBUH) was a champion of human rights who gave a message of love for humanity.

She further said that God created a system of punishment and reward right after creating a human being to make him a complete man so everybody has to pass through the process of punishment and reward.

All the problems and challenges, a common man is facing at the moment are temporary, said Firdous adding The future is bright after passing this temporary phase.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Man Gilgit Baltistan Gold Market God All From Government Best Top Love

Recent Stories

UNSC authorizes scaled-down cross-border aid into ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Military Says Ukrainian Plane Crash Was Co ..

1 minute ago

France Rolls Back Most Criticized Provision of Pen ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Humanitarian Assistance to Syria Should ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipe ..

41 minutes ago

Putin Says If Russian Mercenaries Fight in Libya T ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.