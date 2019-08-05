UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) To Meet On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:04 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) to meet on Tuesday

The 40th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) will be held in Assembly Hall Jutial in Gilgit on Tuesday morning at 11 am

GILGIT-BALTISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) The 40th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) will be held in Assembly Hall Jutial in Gilgit on Tuesday morning at 11 am.Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad will preside over the session.During the proceeding, the house, besides legislation will also pass resolutions on different subjects.

Related Topics

Assembly Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

MoHR utilises Rs10 million to help women

1 minute ago

More steps needed to increase Pak-Morocco trade, i ..

1 minute ago

Rana Mashood excuses from appearance before NAB on ..

1 minute ago

NAB moves AC to attach property of Salman Shehbaz

1 minute ago

Papua New Guinea says vast gas project to go ahead ..

18 minutes ago

Myanmar army's 'business empire' fuels atrocities: ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.