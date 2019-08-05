Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) to meet on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT-BALTISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) The 40th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) will be held in Assembly Hall Jutial in Gilgit on Tuesday morning at 11 am.Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad will preside over the session.During the proceeding, the house, besides legislation will also pass resolutions on different subjects.