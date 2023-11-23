Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to finalize targeted wheat subsidy plan

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad on Thursday chaired a consultative meeting to finalize a targeted wheat subsidy plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad on Thursday chaired a consultative meeting to finalize a targeted wheat subsidy plan.

The meeting was attended by ministers and representatives of the People's Action Committee.

Minister Ghulam Mohammad said the government was fully cognizant of the hardships being faced by the GB people and was working to provide them relief.

"The targeted subsidy aims to ensure that the benefits of government support reach those who need it the most," he added.

The minister also sought the cooperation of the Federal Government for effectively addressing the challenges faced by Gilgit-Baltistan.