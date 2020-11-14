UrduPoint.com
Gilgit-Baltistan: Over 700,000 Voters To Decide Fate Of 315 Candidates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:57 PM

Over 700,000 eligible electorates will decided the fate of some 315 candidates, trying their luck in 23 constituencies of Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly elections being held on Sunday amid tight security arrangements and the anti-Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs)

The polling will be continued from 8am to 5 pm sans any break. Elections in Gilgit III would be held on November 22 due to the sudden death of President PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Gilgit-Baltistan Jaffar Shah.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has pitched maximum 24 candidates to contest in the elections, followed by PTI with 22 candidates. PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz) has awarded tickets to 18 candidates, PML-Q to 16 candidates. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has pitched 12 candidates, Jamat-e-Islami 3, Islami Tehreek 8, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) 3, MQM 3 and three candidates are contesting the elections from Pakistan Awami league.

The 2009 elections were won by PPP and PML-N declared winner in 2015 elections of GB legislative assembly.

The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan has banned carrying mobile phone inside the polling stations. The displaying of posters and banners is completely banned in 400 meters near the polling station.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed the arrangements for holding free, fair and transparent elections. Over 15,000 security personnel will perform the duties of security. First time in GB history police and para military contingents will perform security duties. The Election Commission has taken arrangements for strictly following SOPs (standard operating procedures) and provided facemasks to polling staff, security personal and voters.

