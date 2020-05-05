Gilgit-Baltistan police set aside all officiating promotion to AISPs and SIPs

(@FahadShabbir)

GB police department set aside all officiating/soldier promotion to AISPs and SIPs

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :GB police department set aside all officiating/soldier promotion to AISPs and SIPs.

According to a notification the practice of officiating promotion has been discontinued in Punjab and other province, and instead of that ASIPs and SIPs have been granted such promotion in Gilgit-Baltistan.

It is further stated in notification that Supreme Appellate Court GB has also set aside soldier promotion given to police officers in his Suo Moto notice No.10/2017.

In notification it is added that their is no such provision for officiating promotion in Federal government Civil servant rules 1973, presently applicable in GB.