UrduPoint.com

Gilgit Baltistan: PPP Executives Brief Bilawal On Political Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Gilgit Baltistan: PPP executives brief Bilawal on political situation

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday chaired the meeting of Gilgit Baltistan executives and was briefed by PPP officials about the political situation in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday chaired the meeting of Gilgit Baltistan executives and was briefed by PPP officials about the political situation in the region.

The meeting ratified the decisions of the Central Executive Committee and Federal Council of the PPP, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

The delegations included Amjad Advocate, Mehdi Shah, Musa Gilgit, Imran Nadeem, Bashir Ahmed, Ayub Shah, Syed Pir Jalal Shah, Muhammad Ali Shah, Ghaffar Khan, Haji Dilbar Khan, Mirza Hussain, Dr Ali Madad Sher, Dr.

Muzaffar, Shehzad Agha, Iqbal Rasool and others.

Later, Ahad Khattak, who was contesting Tehsil Nazim elections from Nowshera, held a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto and briefed about the upcoming elections in Nowshera Tehsil.

Party Senior Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Ali Bacha also called on the party chief and discussed preparations regarding the long march on February 27.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Long March Gilgit Baltistan Nowshera Muhammad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party February From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

China, Iran Vow to Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Po ..

China, Iran Vow to Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Power Politics - Chinese Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 LCCI for private sector's representation in public ..

LCCI for private sector's representation in public sector bodies

2 minutes ago
 Zhang Xu stresses further strengthening China-Paki ..

Zhang Xu stresses further strengthening China-Pakistan cultural exchanges

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister chairs meeting of Taskforce o ..

Sindh Chief Minister chairs meeting of Taskforce on Covid19

2 minutes ago
 16 gamblers arrested

16 gamblers arrested

6 minutes ago
 Govt to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sarwar Khan

Govt to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sarwar Khan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.