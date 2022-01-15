Gilgit Baltistan: PPP executives brief Bilawal on political situation

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday chaired the meeting of Gilgit Baltistan executives and was briefed by PPP officials about the political situation in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday chaired the meeting of Gilgit Baltistan executives and was briefed by PPP officials about the political situation in the region.

The meeting ratified the decisions of the Central Executive Committee and Federal Council of the PPP, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

The delegations included Amjad Advocate, Mehdi Shah, Musa Gilgit, Imran Nadeem, Bashir Ahmed, Ayub Shah, Syed Pir Jalal Shah, Muhammad Ali Shah, Ghaffar Khan, Haji Dilbar Khan, Mirza Hussain, Dr Ali Madad Sher, Dr.

Muzaffar, Shehzad Agha, Iqbal Rasool and others.

Later, Ahad Khattak, who was contesting Tehsil Nazim elections from Nowshera, held a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto and briefed about the upcoming elections in Nowshera Tehsil.

Party Senior Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Ali Bacha also called on the party chief and discussed preparations regarding the long march on February 27.