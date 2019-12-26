UrduPoint.com
Gilgit-Baltistan Prominent Political Leader Joins PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan prominent political leader joins PTI

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi, the leading spiritual and political figure of Kharmang Skardu area of Gilgit-Baltistan along with his followers on Thursday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi, the leading spiritual and political figure of Kharmang Skardu area of Gilgit-Baltistan along with his followers on Thursday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah made the announcement after meeting with PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee here in Islamabad, a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department said. On this occasion, he expressed his complete confidence in PTI manifesto and the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead Pakistan to the path of development and prosperity contrary to other political parties who have delivered nothing but rampant corruption and dysfunctional institutions and disappointment.

Welcoming Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi and his associates into the folds of party, PTI Chief Organizer Saif ullah Khan Nyazee said that PTI has become the largest political force in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is gaining popularity across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.PTI organization for Gilgit-Baltistan was going through an important phase that would be completed soon for effectively functioning at grassroots level, he maintained.

