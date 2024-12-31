Gilgit-Baltistan revises fees for tourism & forestry sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Finance Department of Gilgit-Baltistan following the 13th Cabinet Meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on October 2, 2024 has announced revised rates for various registrations and fees in the tourism and forestry sectors.

In a notification from Finance department GB, the sawmill registration fee has been set at PKR 50,000, while the renewal fee has been increased from PKR 15,000 to PKR 20,000. For non-local tourists, the entry fee for motorbike riders has been raised from PKR 300 to PKR 500 per person, and a new entry fee of PKR 2,000 per vehicle has been introduced for non-local private vehicles.

Hotel registration fees have also been revised. Non-local 5-star hotels will be required to pay PKR 250,000 for registration, with a renewal fee of PKR 125,000. For 4-star hotels, the registration fee is set at PKR 75,000, and the renewal fee is PKR 40,000. Similarly, 3-star hotels will pay PKR 50,000 for registration and PKR 30,000 for renewal, while 2-star hotels will pay PKR 40,000 and PKR 20,000, respectively, for registration and renewal.

According to notification this initiative aims to streamline administrative processes and generate additional revenue for the development of the region.