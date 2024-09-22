Gilgit-Baltistan Sanitation Project To Be Functional By 2025: Project Director
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan's long-standing demand for improved sanitation and sewerage infrastructure is finally completed where approximately 16% of the work has been completed, Project Director Engineer Shafqat Ali disclosed on Sunday.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, he assured the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan that the sanitation project will be fully functional by 2025 and this milestone project will mark a crucial step towards addressing the region's long-standing sanitation challenges.
He explained that the sanitation project aims to improve the quality of life for Gilgit-Baltistan's residents by providing modern sanitation infrastructure.
Upon completion, the project will significantly reduce the risk of waterborne diseases, mitigate environmental pollution and boost public health, he mentioned.
"We are committed to delivering this critical infrastructure project, he said, adding, which will transform the lives of Gilgit-Baltistan's residents. We ensure timely completion, optimal quality and safety."
"We believe that with public support, we can overcome any obstacle and deliver a world-class sanitation system for Gilgit-Baltistan", he expressed satisfaction".
Responding a query, he said the Gilgit-Baltistan government and Federal government has earmarked a substantial budget for its flagship sanitation project, with an estimated allocation of Rs 6 billion.
This significant investment underscores the government's commitment to addressing the region's long-standing sanitation challenges, he added.
