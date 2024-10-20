Gilgit-Baltistan Seeks PLRA Help To Digitise Its Land Records
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan territory has sought assistance of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) to digitise its land records.
The land records in four districts of Gilgit-Baltistan would be computerised and integrated with Geographic Information System (GIS) maps. This initiative aims to create a standardised, unified and integrated land administration system. The reforms will enhance the accessibility and security of land records for the public and provide essential data for government projects at various levels.
PLRA experts, drawing on their prior experience, have begun developing a land record computerisation project for Gilgit-Baltistan. After completing the initial documentation, both parties collaborated to devise an implementation strategy for the project.
Recently, the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approved computerisation of land records under the Economic Transformation Initiative (ETI). To carry out the project, a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established, led by the Gilgit-Baltistan board of Revenue and overseen by the PLRA.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More than Rs. 1.6m released for medical expenses of cops, families1 minute ago
-
Steps underway to make BoR courts work transparently1 minute ago
-
SSP Investigation reviews security arrangements for Pak- England cricket matches21 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt41 minutes ago
-
Fake drinks unit raided, liquids discarded51 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of protected wild birds recovered1 hour ago
-
Education Minister announces rewards for top position holders1 hour ago
-
PMD releases detailed report on 2024 monsoon season1 hour ago
-
Two killed in separate firing incidents1 hour ago
-
Writers, poets pay tribute to Dr Najam Abbasi on his birthday2 hours ago
-
Smog fades the beauty of 'City of Gardens'2 hours ago
-
Over 200 doctors get FCPS, MPCS degrees at CPSP convocation2 hours ago