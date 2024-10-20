Open Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan Seeks PLRA Help To Digitise Its Land Records

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan seeks PLRA help to digitise its land records

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan territory has sought assistance of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) to digitise its land records.

The land records in four districts of Gilgit-Baltistan would be computerised and integrated with Geographic Information System (GIS) maps. This initiative aims to create a standardised, unified and integrated land administration system. The reforms will enhance the accessibility and security of land records for the public and provide essential data for government projects at various levels.

PLRA experts, drawing on their prior experience, have begun developing a land record computerisation project for Gilgit-Baltistan. After completing the initial documentation, both parties collaborated to devise an implementation strategy for the project.

Recently, the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet approved computerisation of land records under the Economic Transformation Initiative (ETI). To carry out the project, a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established, led by the Gilgit-Baltistan board of Revenue and overseen by the PLRA.

Related Topics

Punjab Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

22 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

22 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

22 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

22 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

22 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

22 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

23 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

23 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

23 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan