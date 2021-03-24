UrduPoint.com
Gilgit-Baltistan Set To Play Role In Country's Development: CM Khalid Khurshid

Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:57 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan set to play role in country's development: CM Khalid Khurshid

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan on Wednesday said that GB after getting interim provincial status would play its dynamic role for the economic development and progress of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan on Wednesday said that GB after getting interim provincial status would play its dynamic role for the economic development and progress of the country.

Talking to a private news channel,he said that PTI-led government was heartily focusing on development and progress of hitherto neglected areas like GB and will make every endeavor to provide all basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that all opposition parties and government are "on one page" in their movement to turn G-B into a province, adding, hopefully the opposition would further give their full support for bright and progressive GB future.

He said after consultation with all stakeholders government had decided in principle to give constitutional rights to Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said deprivation of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would come to an end soon.

