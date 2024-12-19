Open Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan Speaker Hails 18th Speakers’ Conference A Step Toward Civil Supremacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Nazir Ahmed, on Thursday highlighted the importance of democracy and civil supremacy in his address at the 18th Speakers’ Conference.

Nazir Ahmed extended his gratitude to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his team for successfully organising the conference, expressing hope that the event would pave the way for strengthening civil governance in Pakistan. “Such initiatives are vital for fostering democratic values and unity across the nation,” he remarked.

The Speaker praised Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, stating that their leadership inspires great hope.

“In democracy, the people are the ultimate source of power,” Ahmed said, emphasising the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to steer the country toward progress.

He also underscored that the survival and prosperity of the nation depend on upholding democratic principles. “Our shared future lies in democratic values,” he declared, adding that the current leadership has a unique opportunity to guide the country during challenging times.

Describing Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as a beacon of hope, Ahmed concluded with a call for unity and cooperation to ensure Pakistan’s continued advancement.

