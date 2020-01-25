Gilgit Baltistan The best place for tourism:Provincial Minister tourism Gilgit Baltistan Mr Fida khan fida

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister tourism Gilgit Baltistan Mr Fida khan fida said tourism department was utilizing all its resources for the development of tourism in Gilgit baltistan.

While talking with media he said "Gilgit baltistan is a best place for tourism".

He said that we have talked with several companies and firms of country to develop and promote tourism in Gilgit Baltistan and we would get fruitful results Inshallah. He further said that due to personal interest of our chief Minister Mr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman,the tourism department was promoting tourism and Inshallah we would make tourism as a beneficial program for the people of Gilgit baltistan.

Provincial Government aim to promoting of the tourism department because mostly people in Gilgit Baltistan were dependent on tourist as they were generating their income from the national and international tourist.