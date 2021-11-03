UrduPoint.com

Gilgit Baltistan To Be Made Plastic Free Region: CM GB

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:42 PM

Gilgit Baltistan to be made plastic free region: CM GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid while addressing a meeting of the steering committee of plastic-free Gilgit-Baltistan Wednesday said that Gilgit-Baltistan would be made a plastic-free region

He said that alternative plastic bags would be introduced in D-grade plastic, cloth and paper bags, adding that government would provide support for paper and textile factories at the local level.

The chief minister said that a special campaign would be launched at the school level to create awareness about the dangers of using plastic.

He said that in the next three years, a complete ban would be imposed on all types of plastic items in GB.

The chief minister said that traders involved in the trade of plastic bags would be encouraged to trade in D-grade plastic bags, cloth and paper bags.

He said that main purpose of this initiative was to ensure the natural beauty and environmental protection of Gilgit-Baltistan.

