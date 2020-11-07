UrduPoint.com
Gilgit Baltistan To Be Made Province: Ali Amin Gandapur

SKARDU, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday said Gilgit Baltistan would be made a province and a special economic zone would be built in the area.

Speaking at a public meeting here, he said enemy had its eye on the region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Ali Amin said work was continuing on the construction of 250 bed health facility and airport while rupees seven billion would be spent on the construction of an electricity grid in the region.

He assured that employment opportunities would be created with the new development projects and business activity in the area, adding, Gilgit Baltistan was ignored by the last government and it was not made part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Special Economic Zone would be built in Gilgit Baltistan while various feasibility studies were completed for starting building of new power projects, he added.

Gandapur said government of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) would continue to make efforts to protect constitutional rights of people of GB.

The promises made with the people of the region would be fulfilled, he asserted.

Amin said a medical college and engineering university had been approved for the region while the allocated quota of wheat for northern areas would be distributed among people soon. The wheat quota was abolished by the last government, he stated.  The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for the rights of people of Pakistan and had waged struggle against looters of national kitty.

Imran Khan refused to forgive those who looted wealth of the nation, he said and accused Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif family of corruption.

Gandapur said Asif Zardari who had not much wealth, later bought a palace in France and became billionaire while Nawaz Sharif, despite his humble beginning became billionaire too.

He asked people to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming election in Gilgit Baltistan. He said the issue of Kashmir would be resolved according to resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

