UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilgit Baltistan Traders Show Meager Interest In Strike Call

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:08 PM

Gilgit Baltistan traders show meager interest in strike call

Business community in Gilgit Baltistan turned down the appeal of strike announced by All Pakistan Traders Association and Anjuman Tajiran Association Gilgit Baltistan against tax reform and FBR tax policy as only few markets remained close and in some areas business community observed partial strike

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Business community in Gilgit Baltistan turned down the appeal of strike announced by All Pakistan Traders Association and Anjuman Tajiran Association Gilgit Baltistan against tax reform and FBR tax policy as only few markets remained close and in some areas business community observed partial strike.

According to correspondent in District Gilgit which is also a hub of business activities, most of the market remained open as usual and only few markets in Raja Bazaar, Jamat Khana Bazaar and Puniyal road were partially closed.

Asghar who run a bakery shop in konodas main market while talking to APP said that I wonder that some people closed their shops in Gilgit adding at the moment GB is a tax free zone for five years as per policy of Federal government.

Currently we are not in the domain of FBR tax policy which is good thing for the promotion of business activities in GB.

Azam Khan the owner of a hardware shop said it is ridiculous that without any reason some businessmen closed their shops. He said the businessmen who closed their shops are indulged in politics and doing things according to wishes of anti government elements.

Akram Ullah Aziz who runs business of garments in Cinema Bazaar Gilgit said "I extend my thanks to PTI government which gives us special incentives for the promotion of business in GB and we have nothing to do with policies of FBR because GB has been declared tax free zone for five years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Road Gilgit Baltistan Hub Anjuman FBR Market All Government

Recent Stories

Thai Prime Minister Seeking to Restore Suspended U ..

5 minutes ago

Four die, eight injured as tractor trolley falls i ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for enhancin ..

5 minutes ago

Akbar-ur-Rehman and Naveed Malik hit tons, Hassan ..

26 minutes ago

Azadi march unmasks plunders: Punjab's minister fo ..

5 minutes ago

Pedestrian bridge, direly in need at Kashmir Highw ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.