Gilgit-Baltistan witnesses rain and snowfall across all districts

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Gilgit-Baltistan experienced widespread rain and snowfall across all its districts since Tuesday night as reported by the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA). While weather conditions varied from light rain to heavy snowfall, all major roads remained clear, ensuring smooth transportation.

According to the report, Gilgit, Hunza, and Nagar saw light rain, while Ghizer and Astore received snowfall in upper areas. Skardu and its surrounding regions recorded significant snowfall, with up to 7 inches accumulating in higher altitudes.

Shigar, Ghanche, and Kharmang also witnessed snowfall, affecting power supply in Kharmang due to a short circuit.

Despite the harsh weather, the Karakoram Highway (KKH) remained open on the GB side, although some sections in Kohistan were blocked. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and restoration of power in affected areas is in progress.