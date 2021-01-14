UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilgit-Baltistan Writers Called On Chairman PAL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Writers called on Chairman PAL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation led by renowned Gilgit-Baltistan writer, researcher, and author Muhammad Hassan Hasrat called on Prof. Dr. Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), and discussed issues related to the promotion of literary activities in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On this occasion, he presented his new book "Gilgit-Baltistan and Adhooray Khawab" to the Chairman PAL, a press release on Thursday said.

This book is the first novel about Baltistan written in the context of Gilgit-Baltistan's war of independence and Pakistan's integration into the region.

The uniquely written book is popular in the region. Dr. Yusuf Kushk Chairman PAL appreciated the literary services of Muhammad Hassan Hasrat and congratulated him on the publication of the new book.

Muhammad Qasim Naseem, a member of the board of Governors of PAL from Gilgit-Baltistan, who was part of the delegation, discussed other issues including providing scholarships to deserving poets and writers of Gilgit-Baltistan under the Pakistan Academy of Letters. Young poet Ehsan Ali Danish also spoke about academic and literary activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Independence From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

55 seconds ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 15 violations of CO ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Japan to cooperate on fuel ammonia, carbon re ..

31 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations commence tomorrow

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.