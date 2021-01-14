Gilgit-Baltistan Writers called on Chairman PAL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation led by renowned Gilgit-Baltistan writer, researcher, and author Muhammad Hassan Hasrat called on Prof. Dr. Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), and discussed issues related to the promotion of literary activities in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On this occasion, he presented his new book "Gilgit-Baltistan and Adhooray Khawab" to the Chairman PAL, a press release on Thursday said.

This book is the first novel about Baltistan written in the context of Gilgit-Baltistan's war of independence and Pakistan's integration into the region.

The uniquely written book is popular in the region. Dr. Yusuf Kushk Chairman PAL appreciated the literary services of Muhammad Hassan Hasrat and congratulated him on the publication of the new book.

Muhammad Qasim Naseem, a member of the board of Governors of PAL from Gilgit-Baltistan, who was part of the delegation, discussed other issues including providing scholarships to deserving poets and writers of Gilgit-Baltistan under the Pakistan Academy of Letters. Young poet Ehsan Ali Danish also spoke about academic and literary activities.