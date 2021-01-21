Three-member cultural delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan headed by Suleman Paras on Thursday called on Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai, here at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Three-member cultural delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan headed by Suleman Paras on Thursday called on Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai, here at Alhamra.

According to LAC spokesperson here, during the meeting, important decisions were taken to present the cultural colors of Baltistan on the platform of Alhamra.

The meeting also considered the exchange of bilateral cultural delegations.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the traditional music of Gilgit-Baltistan was very attractive, adding that the visit of cultural delegation would further strengthen the cultural ties.

The head of the delegation Suleman Paras said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were exemplary in their traditions and they wished to perform on Alhamra platforms.

LAC Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra had proud to present the cultural colors of the country for 'Zinda Dalan Lahore', adding, "Our culture is full of love for each other".