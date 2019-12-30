UrduPoint.com
Gilgit Baltistan,the Best Place For Tourism:Minister For Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Fedia Khan Fedia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Minister for tourism Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Fedia khan fedia said "Gilgit Baltistan is a best place for tourism and tourism department is utilizing all its resources for the development of tourism in Gilgit Baltistan

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for tourism Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Fedia khan fedia said "Gilgit Baltistan is a best place for tourism and tourism department is utilizing all its resources for the development of tourism in Gilgit Baltistan".

Talking to Media,he said "Inshallah we are able to promote the tourism department in best way and due to good polices of provincial government and personal interest of chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman the tourism department is promoting day by day".He said we have talked with several companies and firms of country to develop and promote tourism in Gilgit Baltistan and we would get fruitful results.

He further said that we would make tourism as a beneficial program for the people of Gilgit Baltistan because mostly people here lives depend on tourist.

