Gilgit-Chitral road closed due to heavy snowfall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chitral administration on Sunday confirmed the closure of Gilgit-Chitral road for tourists and local people due to heavy snowfall thereby closing of Shandor Road.

Talking to APP, the official confirmed the closure of the Gilgit-Chitral road and historical Shandor road because of heavy snowfall faced by residents of the areas.

A group of local people carrying a dead body from Ghazir district to Chitral, appealed to the concerned officials for opening and removal of snow from the roads.

They said that it was very difficult for them even to shift their ailing patients to hospitals. They also appealed to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to take notice of the roads closure and direct the local district administration to remove snow from the roads.