Gilgit Police Chief Vows To Make District Crime-free
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gilgit Zahoor Ahmed has announced a crackdown on criminal activities in the region.
During a media talk at the Gilgit Union Office on Friday Zahoor Ahmed stated that a special team has been formed to eradicate drug trafficking in the district.
He also mentioned that security measures have been tightened for the full security of Chinese working in district Gilgit.
Zahoor Ahmed warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals spreading religious hatred on social media.
He emphasized that maintaining peace in Gilgit is a top priority and that merit-based actions will be taken to achieve this goal without exceptions.
The SSP also mentioned that efforts are being made to reduce motorbike theft in the region and that several motorcycles have been recovered so far.
He assured that every possible step will be taken to eliminate crime from Gilgit.
