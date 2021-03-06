Gilgit Police conduct grand search operation against illegal vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit Police conducted grand search operation against illegal vehicles, 22 non-standard number plates, 27 fancy lights, hooters from 3 vehicles and tinted windows from 98 vehicles were removed from various places in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Gilgit Police conducted grand search operation against illegal vehicles, 22 non-standard number plates, 27 fancy lights, hooters from 3 vehicles and tinted windows from 98 vehicles were removed from various places in Gilgit.

A total of 156 vehicles were checked out.

Gilgit police on Saturday took strict action against several public and private illegal vehicles at Sasi Haramosh on Skardu road besides Gilgit city.

Police official told media that a total number of 156 vehicles and motorcycles were checked out of which non-model number plates of 22 vehicles, fancy lights of 27 vehicles and hotter horns were removed from 3 vehicles.

The black plastic from 98 vehicles were also taken off, police source added.

According to source the operation will continue on a daily basis.