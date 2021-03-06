UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilgit Police Conduct Grand Search Operation Against Illegal Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:36 PM

Gilgit Police conduct grand search operation against illegal vehicles

Gilgit Police conducted grand search operation against illegal vehicles, 22 non-standard number plates, 27 fancy lights, hooters from 3 vehicles and tinted windows from 98 vehicles were removed from various places in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Gilgit Police conducted grand search operation against illegal vehicles, 22 non-standard number plates, 27 fancy lights, hooters from 3 vehicles and tinted windows from 98 vehicles were removed from various places in Gilgit.

A total of 156 vehicles were checked out.

Gilgit police on Saturday took strict action against several public and private illegal vehicles at Sasi Haramosh on Skardu road besides Gilgit city.

Police official told media that a total number of 156 vehicles and motorcycles were checked out of which non-model number plates of 22 vehicles, fancy lights of 27 vehicles and hotter horns were removed from 3 vehicles.

The black plastic from 98 vehicles were also taken off, police source added.

According to source the operation will continue on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Media From

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar felicitates PM on securin ..

1 minute ago

Medvedev confirmed to break 'Big Four' 15-year ran ..

1 minute ago

Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan prosperous by en ..

3 minutes ago

PTI asks ECP not to issue notification of Gilani's ..

3 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga table

3 minutes ago

Sisi says Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopia Nile dam 'f ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.