Gilgit Serena Hotel, under its CSR program organizes a tree plantation campaign at "GINOR"

Gilgit Serena Hotel, under its CSR program organized a tree plantation campaign at "GINOR" The Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy which is the first cancer hospital in Gilgit Baltistan

General Manager Serena Hotels North and Gilgit Serena Hotels Green Team have planted 60 fruit trees and 153 roses at their garden.

On the occasion Gilgit Serena said that the aim of this tree plantation was to provide fruit tree to cancer hospital so that in future they can serve fresh fruits to their patients from their garden and to beautify cancer hospital so that when patients go there they feel refreshed and hopeful.