UrduPoint.com

Gilgit Serena Hotel, Under Its CSR Program Organizes A Tree Plantation Campaign At "GINOR"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Gilgit Serena Hotel, under its CSR program organizes a tree plantation campaign at "GINOR"

Gilgit Serena Hotel, under its CSR program organized a tree plantation campaign at "GINOR" The Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy which is the first cancer hospital in Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Gilgit Serena Hotel, under its CSR program organized a tree plantation campaign at "GINOR" The Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy which is the first cancer hospital in Gilgit Baltistan.

General Manager Serena Hotels North and Gilgit Serena Hotels Green Team have planted 60 fruit trees and 153 roses at their garden.

On the occasion Gilgit Serena said that the aim of this tree plantation was to provide fruit tree to cancer hospital so that in future they can serve fresh fruits to their patients from their garden and to beautify cancer hospital so that when patients go there they feel refreshed and hopeful.

Related Topics

Nuclear Hotel Gilgit Baltistan Cancer From

Recent Stories

Two-day "Bangle, Handicraft Exhibition" in Hyderab ..

Two-day "Bangle, Handicraft Exhibition" in Hyderabad from Sunday

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM emphasis Kashmiri Diaspora community's grow ..

AJK PM emphasis Kashmiri Diaspora community's growing responsibilities, role vis ..

5 minutes ago
 'Awami Revenue Khidmat Khuli Kutcheries' being hel ..

'Awami Revenue Khidmat Khuli Kutcheries' being held to provide relief to citizen ..

8 minutes ago
 One held with 64 kg drugs

One held with 64 kg drugs

8 minutes ago
 Buzdar stresses need for unity in present circumst ..

Buzdar stresses need for unity in present circumstances

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs best arrangements fo ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs best arrangements for Horse & Cattle Show

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>