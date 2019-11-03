UrduPoint.com
Gilgit Temperature Drops To Minus Degree

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:40 PM

GILGIT, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::The temperature of upper parts of the province has dropped to minus degree due to intermittent rain and snowfall began in the vicinity of Astore and Skardu districts.

Heavy rain and snowfall started from the late evening across Gilgit Baltistan division coupled with a thunderstorm that dropped the temperatures significantly.

Three inches snowfall recorded from tourist's sites Rama and Deosai area wherein snow fell from Friday to Sunday.

The met department has also forecast more snowfall in upper parts including Babusar Top, Chehlum Top and Nanga Parbat besides intermittent rain for Astore area.

After the increase in cold weather in Gilgit Baltistan people were happy over the rain however, price hike also witnessed in the area. The people of the area demanded district administration to take strict action against hoarders.

