UrduPoint.com

Gill Appreciated Lahore Police For Nabbing Killers Of Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Gill appreciated Lahore police for nabbing killers of journalist

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday appreciated officials of Lahore Police for arresting the killers of journalist Hasnain Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday appreciated officials of Lahore Police for arresting the killers of journalist Hasnain Shah.

He appreciated the CPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed and his team for doing good job. Despite limited resources, the IG Punjab and his team performed well and we have to support and trust the police, he tweeted.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Police Punjab Job Fayyaz Ahmed

Recent Stories

Special units to be made for investigation of hara ..

Special units to be made for investigation of harassment cases: RPO

10 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visits house of Army Jawan ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visits house of Army Jawan recently martyred in Balochist ..

12 seconds ago
 Construction work on Phase-II track of GLB likely ..

Construction work on Phase-II track of GLB likely to complete by next 6 months: ..

1 minute ago
 Maryam, Bilawal lack political stature to become n ..

Maryam, Bilawal lack political stature to become national leaders: Chaudhry Fawa ..

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power shut down programme

IESCO issues power shut down programme

1 minute ago
 Brussels Says Work on Possible EU Sanctions Agains ..

Brussels Says Work on Possible EU Sanctions Against Russia Advanced 'Very Well'

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>