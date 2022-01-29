Gill appreciated Lahore police for nabbing killers of journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday appreciated officials of Lahore Police for arresting the killers of journalist Hasnain Shah.

He appreciated the CPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed and his team for doing good job. Despite limited resources, the IG Punjab and his team performed well and we have to support and trust the police, he tweeted.