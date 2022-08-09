"Gill arrested as per law," says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested "in accordance with the law" on charges for inciting the public against the state institutions.

"Shahbaz Gill had made statements against the institutions in an attempt to create hatred among its personnel and inciting them towards revolt," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said a case 691/22 was registered against Gill in Kohsar police station under sections 120, 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and others of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Gill was accused of spreading chaos, inciting people against the state along with other serious allegations, he added.

He said, "following Lasbela helicopter crash, a conspiracy was hatched against the state institutions after a meeting presided over by the PTI chief." He accused Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry of promoting a narrative against institutions in collaboration with a private news channel.

\more