Gill Asks Sindh CM To Clear His Position On Cap Safdar's Arrest

Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:26 PM

Gill asks Sindh CM to clear his position on Cap Safdar's arrest

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday advised the Sindh Chief Minister to refrain from playing on both sides of the wicket and make his position clear on the matter of arrest of Captain (retd) Safdar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday advised the Sindh Chief Minister to refrain from playing on both sides of the wicket and make his position clear on the matter of arrest of Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

The Chief Minister should either support the lodging of FIR against Capt (retd) Safdar or make his stand against it if he deems it unlawful, he said in an exclusive talk with a private news channel.

Shahbaz Gill said that the Chief Minister was saying that police violated the law in registration of FIR against PML-N leader Capt (r) Safdar. If it is so, then the Chief Minister should dismiss or suspend the concerned police officials, he said and added that if the step was right in accordance with the law, then let Ali Zaidi to continue his work on the case.

