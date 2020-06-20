(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Friday assured the Federal Government's full cooperation to the people and government of Balochistan.

He had come to Quetta on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, whom he met here at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Shahbaz Gill praised the provincial government for the measures taken by it to stem the spread of coronavirus in the province.

It was unjustified to criticize the Balochistan government over Taftan measures without knowing the ground realities, he added.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said initially it was difficult to aware the people about the dangers of coronavirus but with the passage of time they adopted precautionary measures to avoid infection. The COVID-19 pandemic had shaken the entire world economy, but the Pakistani nation was united to combat it, he added.

They agreed that Pakistan was still secure as far as food security was concerned.

The chief minister said his government had devised a strategy to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 on business activities and jobs. In that regard, Akhuwat Interest- Free Emergency Loan scheme had been launched in the province to extend loans to small businesses to sustain during the lockdown situation, he added.

He said in the next year's budget, allocations had been made for more financial assistance to enable the young people start their own businesses.

Jam Kamal said there was a lot of potential for investing in agriculture, fisheries, livestock and other sectors in every district and the provincial government had made a plan to provide all facilities for attracting both national and foreign investors to take advantage of situation.